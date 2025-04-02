Drew Lock Potential Option For Cowboys Backup QB

Drew Lock finished up his one-year contract with the Giants and is still an unrestricted free agent. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are in the market for a backup quarterback and Lock could be a name to watch for Dallas.

Archer reports the Cowboys were interested in Jacoby Brissett before he signed with the Cardinals.

As for the 2025 NFL Draft, Archer writes Dallas would like to select a quarterback at some point and has an in-person meeting scheduled with Texas’ Quinn Ewers next week.

Lock, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023. New York signed Lock this past offseason to a one-year, $5 million contract.

In 2024, Lock has appeared in eight games for the Giants with five starts and completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also rushed 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.