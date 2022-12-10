Eagles Activate CB Avonte Maddox, Elevate LB Christian Elliss

The Eagles announced that they are activating CB Avonte Maddox from injured reserve and elevating LB Christian Elliss to the active roster.

Eagles have elevated LB Christian Elliss to the active roster for tomorrow’s game and activated CB Avonte Maddox to the active roster from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/sEsQJKM5Bh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 10, 2022

Maddox, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2022, Maddox has appeared in six games for the Eagles, recording 27 tackles and one interception.