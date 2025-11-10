Eagles Activate OLB Nolan Smith Among Moves For MNF

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have activated OLB Nolan Smith from injured reserve, and he will play tonight against the Packers.

The team also elevated OLB Patrick Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

Smith, 24, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the third year of his four-year, $13,048,289 contract that includes a $6,489,664 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the Eagles to pick up.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in three games for the Eagles, recording 10 total tackles and a forced fumble.

Johnson, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles out of Tulane in 2021. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Eagles waived him.

The Giants claimed Johnson and he finished out the season in New York before returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal this past offseason. He’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad this season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.