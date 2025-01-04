Eagles Activate TE Dallas Goedert from Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve officially activated TE Dallas Goedert from injured and elevated LB Dallas Gant and DE Charles Harris to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Goedert has been out of the lineup for a few months after suffering a knee injury earlier this season.

Goedert, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

In 2024, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 38 of 46 targets for 441 yards (11.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.