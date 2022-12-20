Eagles Activate TE Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday they have activated TE Dallas Goedert.

Dallas Goedert has been activated to the 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/zUu35INAcr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2022

He’ll be available to play for them this week against the Cowboys.

Goedert, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He’s due to make base salaries of $1 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 43 receptions on 53 targets for 544 yards (12.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.