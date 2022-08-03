Eagles Activate TE Richard Rodgers From PUP List

The Philadelphia Eagles officially activated TE Richard Rodgers from the PUP list on Wednesday.

Rodgers, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018.

The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million in 2019 but later released him with an injury settlement in September. From there, Rodgers joined Washington but was cut loose and returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

Philadelphia re-signed Rodgers last year and he’s been with the team ever since.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught two passes for 11 yards and no touchdowns.