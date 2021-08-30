Eagles Activate OL Landon Dickerson & S Rodney McLeod

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve activated rookie OL Landon Dickerson off the non-football injury list and S Rodney McLeod from the PUP list.

Roster Moves: OL Landon Dickerson has been activated from the Active/Non-Football Injury list and S Rodney McLeod has been activated from the Active/PUP list. pic.twitter.com/AeoHaQGzQI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 30, 2021

Dickerson has spent the entire training camp on NFI.

Dickerson, 22, was the Eagles’ second-round pick in this year’s draft. Previously, he was a four-year starter at Alabama and was a unanimous All-American and first team All ACC in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762

During his college career at Alabama, Dickerson appeared in 38 games, starting in 37 of them, 20 at center, 11 at right guard, four at left guard, one at left tackle, and one at right tackle.

McLeod, 31, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2012. After four years with the Rams, McLeod departed in free agency and signed a five-year, $37 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016.

McLeod returned to the Eagles on a two-year, $12 million contract last year.

In 2020, McLeod appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 65 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries, a defensive touchdown and seven passes defended.