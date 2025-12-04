Eagles Also Put In Waiver Claim For CB Darius Slay

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles put a waiver claim in for veteran CB Darius Slay.

The Bills also put in a claim for Slay and had priority over Philadelphia, which prevented the reunion.

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019, and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia.

He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2025. However, Pittsburgh let him go at the beginning of December and he was claimed by Buffalo.

In 2025, Slay has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.