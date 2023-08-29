Eagles Announce 26 Roster Moves, Finalize Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster cuts for the 53-man roster cutdown on Tuesday.

The following is a full list of players being let go by the team:

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract and he was the team’s starting punter in 2022. He may be a candidate to return to the team’s practice squad.

In 2022, Siposs appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and totaled 2,005 yards on 44 attempts (45.6 YPA) and 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

We will have more news on Siposs as it becomes available.