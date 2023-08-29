Eagles Announce 26 Roster Moves, Finalize Roster

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster cuts for the 53-man roster cutdown on Tuesday.

Eagles Helmets

The following is a full list of players being let go by the team:

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. WR Britain Covey
  3. WR Jadon Haselwood
  4. WR Freddie Swain
  5. WR Greg Ward
  6. RB Kennedy Brooks
  7. TE Tyree Jackson
  8. TE Brady Russell
  9. OL Julian Good-Jones
  10. OL Josh Sills
  11. DL Robert Cooper
  12. DL Olive Sagapolu
  13. DL Caleb Sanders
  14. DL Marvin Wilson
  15. LB Quinton Bell
  16. LB Kyron Johnson
  17. LB Nicholas Morrow
  18. LB Ben VanSurmeren
  19. LB Von Wallace
  20. DB Mekhi Garner
  21. DB Tristin McCollum
  22. DB Joseph Ngata
  23. DB Janarius Robinson
  24. DB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  25. ST Parryn Siposs
  26. RB Trey Sermon (Waived/Injured)

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract and he was the team’s starting punter in 2022. He may be a candidate to return to the team’s practice squad.

In 2022, Siposs appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and totaled 2,005 yards on 44 attempts (45.6 YPA) and 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

We will have more news on Siposs as it becomes available.

