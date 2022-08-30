Eagles Announce 28 Roster Cuts

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. WR Deon Cain
  2. T Le’Raven Clark
  3. S Anthony Harris
  4. TE Richard Rodgers
  5. S Jaquiski Tartt
  6. C Cameron Tom
  7. WR Devon Allen
  8. C/G Jack Anderson
  9. G/T Kayode Awosika
  10. CB Josh Blackwell
  11. RB Kennedy Brooks
  12. S Andre Chachere
  13. WR Britain Cove
  14. LB Christian Elliss
  15. CB Mario Goodrich
  16. CB Tay Gowan
  17. WR John Hightower
  18. RB Jason Huntley
  19. DE Matt Leo
  20. CB Mac McCain
  21. QB Reid Sinnett
  22. LB JaCoby Stevens
  23. QB Carson Strong
  24. TE Noah Togiai
  25. CB Kary Vincent
  26. DT Marvin Wilson
  27. DT Renell Wren
  28. DT Kobe Smith (Injured)

The Eagles also placed WR WR Greg Ward on injured reserve.

Harris, 30, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when the Vikings franchised him. 

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles last year and returned to Philadelphia on another one-year deal this past March.  

In 2021, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 72 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.

