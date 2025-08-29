Eagles Announce Five Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed RB Audric Estime and DB Ambry Thomas to the practice squad and released WR Terrace Marshall and CB Eli Ricks in corresponding moves.
The Eagles also placed OL Willie Lampkin on injured reserve.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Elijah Cooks
- G Kenyon Green
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- QB Kyle McCord
- CB Parry Nickerson
- T Hollin Pierce
- OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- S Andre Sam
- S Marcus Epps
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- WR Javon Baker
- RB Audric Estime
- DB Ambry Thomas
Thomas, 25, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.
He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.
He broke his forearm back in August and has been sidelined since due to the injury. San Francisco waived him from injured reserve and Thomas finished out the year on Minnesota’s practice squad.
From there, he re-signed with Minnesota on a futures deal back in January but was released as part of the team’s initial 53-man roster cuts.
In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and seven pass defenses.
