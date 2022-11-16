Eagles Announce Five Roster Moves Including Placing TE Dallas Goedert On IR

The Eagles announced five roster moves on Wednesday, including placing TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

The team is also activating TE Tyree Jackson from IR, signing S Marquise Blair to the practice squad, and designated DE Janarius Robinson to return from IR.

Goedert, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He’s due to make base salaries of $1 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 43 receptions on 53 targets for 544 yards (12.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.