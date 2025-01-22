Eagles Announce Four Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed TE Nick Muse and OL Cameron Erving to their practice squad on Wednesday and cut DE K.J. Henry in a corresponding move.

Phialdelphia also designated WR Britain Covey to return from injured reserve.

We have signed TE Nick Muse and OL Cameron Erving to the Practice Squad, opened the practice window for WR Britain Covey, and have released DE KJ Henry from the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/MoyxJBnR9v — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 22, 2025

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

RB Tyrion Davis-Price DT Gabe Hall S Andre’ Sam OL Laekin Vakalahi (International) OL Brett Toth WR Danny Gray DB A.J. Woods DB Parry Nickerson LB Dallas Gant LB Ochaun Mathis WR Kyle Philips RB Khari Blasingame WR Parris Campbell CB Tariq Castro-Fields DE Charles Harris QB Ian Book TE Nick Muse OL Cameron Erving

Erving, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Carolina released Erving before the regular season in 2023 and he spent the season between the Saints’ active roster and practice squad. He signed with the Texans in August this past offseason but was cut in September. He caught on with the 49ers in November but was cut after a couple of days.

In 2023, Erving appeared in 3 games and made two starts for the Saints.