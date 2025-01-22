Eagles Announce Four Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed TE Nick Muse and OL Cameron Erving to their practice squad on Wednesday and cut DE K.J. Henry in a corresponding move.

Phialdelphia also designated WR Britain Covey to return from injured reserve. 

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

  1. RB Tyrion Davis-Price
  2. DT Gabe Hall
  3. S Andre’ Sam
  4. OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
  5. OL Brett Toth
  6. WR Danny Gray
  7. DB A.J. Woods
  8. DB Parry Nickerson
  9. LB Dallas Gant
  10. LB Ochaun Mathis
  11. WR Kyle Philips
  12. RB Khari Blasingame
  13. WR Parris Campbell
  14. CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  15. DE Charles Harris
  16. QB Ian Book
  17. TE Nick Muse
  18. OL Cameron Erving

Erving, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018. 

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

Carolina released Erving before the regular season in 2023 and he spent the season between the Saints’ active roster and practice squad. He signed with the Texans in August this past offseason but was cut in September. He caught on with the 49ers in November but was cut after a couple of days. 

In 2023, Erving appeared in 3 games and made two starts for the Saints.

