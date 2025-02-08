Eagles Announce Four Roster Moves, Activate DE Brandon Graham From IR

The Eagles announced four roster moves ahead of the Super Bowl, including activating veteran DE Brandon Graham from injured reserve and placing OL Nick Gates on the list.

The team is also elevating FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow for their showdown with Kansas City.

Graham, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

In 2024, Graham appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a fumble and two pass defenses.