Eagles Announce Nine Moves Including OLB Nolan Smith To Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced nine roster moves, including placing OLB Nolan Smith on injured reserve.

We’ve signed S Marcus Epps, TE Cam Latu, and CB Parry Nickerson to the active roster and placed CB Jakorian Bennett, WR Darius Cooper, and OLB Nolan Smith on Injured Reserve. We’ve also signed LB Lance Dixon, DB Eli Ricks, and WR Quez Watkins to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/8rKiyPKyIb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2025

Ian Rapoport reports that Smith tweaked the same triceps muscle that he had surgically repaired this offseason. Mike Garafolo says the Eagles hope to get all three injured players back around midseason.

Philadelphia also put CB Jakorian Bennett and WR Darius Cooper on IR. They signed S Marcus Epps, TE Cameron Latu and CB Parry Nickerson to the active roster and added LB Lance Dixon, CB Eli Ricks and WR Quez Watkins to the practice squad.

Players on injured reserve must miss at least four games before they’re eligible to return.

Smith, 24, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the third year of his four-year, $13,048,289 contract that includes a $6,489,664 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the Eagles to pick up.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in three games for the Eagles, recording 10 total tackles and a forced fumble.