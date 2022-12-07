Eagles Announce Three Moves, Designate CB Avonte Maddox To Return

The Eagles announced three roster moves, including designating CB Avonte Maddox to return from injured reserve.

Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for CB Avonte Maddox and signed DT Marvin Wilson and T Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/PLgq5G0pjE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 7, 2022

The team also re-signed DT Marvin Wilson and OT Roderick Johnson to their practice squad.

Maddox, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2022, Maddox has appeared in six games for the Eagles, recording 27 tackles and one interception.