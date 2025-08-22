Eagles Announce Two Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed DE Jereme Robinson and placed WR Johnny Wilson on injured reserve.

We've signed DE Jereme Robinson and placed WR Johnny Wilson on the Injured Reserve list. pic.twitter.com/ZCPmRhM99S — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 22, 2025

Wilson suffered knee and ankle injuries in practice this week and underwent season-ending surgery.

Wilson, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2024 draft out of Florida State. He signed a four-year, $4,217,008 rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught five passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.