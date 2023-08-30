Eagles Announced 13 Practice Squad Signings

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed 13 players to the practice squad.

We've signed 13 players to our practice squad.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UMbhexBu1u — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 30, 2023

NFL teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad, so there’s still room for a few more moves.

The full list includes:

WR Devon Allen WR Joseph Ngata WR Britain Covey TE Brady Russell P Arryn Siposs OL Julian Good-Jones OL Brett Toth DE Tarron Jackson LB Ben VanSumeren LB Kyron Johnson WR Greg Ward S Tristin McCollum WR Mekhi Garner

Ward, 28, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot and eventually returning to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights deal.

The Eagles re-signed Ward but placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. They released him from IR with a settlement and signed him to their practice squad once more in October of 2022.

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games and caught seven passes for 95 yards receiving and three touchdowns.