Eagles Assistant Kevin Patullo To Get ‘Strong Consideration’ For Saints OC Job

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Eagles pass game coordinator/associate HC Kevin Patullo is going to get “strong consideration” for the Saints OC job under new HC Kellen Moore.

Patullo was also named a top internal candidate to replace Moore in Philadelphia as OC.

Patullo, 43, began his coaching career at South Florida as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2007 as an offensive assistant & offensive quality control coach.

From there, Patullo has coached for the Bills, Titans, Jets and Colts before the Eagles hired him as their pass game coordinator in 2021. He also gained the associate HC label in 2023 along with pass game coordinator.