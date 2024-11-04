Eagles Believe WR A.J. Brown Avoided Serious Injury

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles believe WR A.J. Brown avoided a major knee injury after exiting Week 9’s win over the Jaguars.

Schultz added Brown is scheduled to have an MRI later today to determine the full extent of the injury.

Brown, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed this summer.

In 2024, Brown has appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught 23 passes on 34 targets for 444 yards and three touchdowns.