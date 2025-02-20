Eagles C Cam Jurgens Had Back Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Eagles C Cam Jurgens underwent back surgery on Tuesday for nerve pain, but he’s expected to make a full recovery by July.

Jurgens, 25, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 at Nebraska. The Eagles used the No. 51 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,903,022 contract that includes a $2,200,380 signing bonus. Jurgens is set to make a base salary of $5.217 million in 2025.

In 2024, Jurgens started 16 games at center for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 16 center out of 64 for 2024.