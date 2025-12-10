Eagles Call Idea Of Benching Jalen Hurts ‘Ridiculous’

The Eagles have been in a rut for most of the season on offense and in recent weeks have been unable to overcome it on the field, losing three straight games.

That’s put a lot of scrutiny on QB Jalen Hurts, particularly after one of the worst games of his career on Monday night against the Chargers when he turned it over five times. It’s led to some in the Philadelphia media broaching the topic of benching Hurts and going to either backup QB Tanner McKee or Sam Howell.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked about that on Wednesday morning during a radio interview and vociferously backed Hurts.

“I think that’s ridiculous. . . . I know every time I go out in that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game,” Sirianni said via Pro Football Talk. “That’s something that’s been proven. We’ve won a lot, a lot of football games.”

Still, the pressure on Hurts and the Eagles won’t be going away any time soon unless the results improve, even if they’re the reigning champions still.

Hurts, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

In 2025, Hurts has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,754 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 337 yards and another eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Hurts as the news is available.