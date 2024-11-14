Eagles Call Up TE C.J. Uzomah

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’ve elevated TE C.J. Uzomah to their active roster for Thursday’s game against the Commanders.

We have elevated TE CJ Uzomah for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/n8aQ338PKx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 14, 2024

Uzomah, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

Uzomah was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets restructured Uzomah’s deal last March to clear $3.6 million in cap space. New York cut him loose this offseason. Uzomah signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in April but has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Uzomah appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.