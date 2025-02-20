Darius Slay Wants To Play One More Year With Eagles Or Lions

Eagles CB Darius Slay won his first Super Bowl this past season but knows his time in the NFL is running out at 34 years old.

Slay is entering the final year of his contract and is set to carry a cap figure of $13.765 million for 2025. With emerging young CBs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell taking over, Philadelphia could look to save money by re-working Slay’s deal or designating him as a post-June 1st release.

He wants to play one more season but knows it might not work out with the Eagles because of the business aspect of things. Slay prefers to finish with Philadelphia but said he would be open to playing with the Eagles or returning to the Lions.

“I’ve got one more left (on my contract), but you know how that works,” Slay said, via the St. Brown Podcast. “Whatever they want to do, I might re-sign back, hopefully. If I ain’t, we’ll see what I’m doing because I do want to play one more year, for sure.”

“If it is, it is. If it ain’t, it ain’t. For sure, the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I’d love to be at.”

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.

In 2024, Slay appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.