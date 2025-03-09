Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers Expected To Have Healthy Market With Four Teams Interested

According to Aaron Wilson, Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers is expected to have a healthy market in free agency with three teams expressing interest so far.

Wilson says the Cowboys, Panthers and Buccaneers are interested in potentially signing Rodgers to a deal. He also confirms the Giants have Rodgers as a potential target on their free agent board.

Mike Kaye explains Rodgers is a fallback option for the Panthers as a No. 2 or nickel option if they can’t re-sign CB Michael Jackson.

Rodgers, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

The Colts later waived him following his suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. Philadelphia signed Rodgers to a contract in August 2023 and he made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 26 tackles, a forced fumble and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.