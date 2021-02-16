Eagles Claim DB Shakial Taylor Off Waivers From Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed DB Shakial Taylor off of waivers from the Giants on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts and was on and off of their roster.

The Broncos claimed Taylor and re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal last year. However, he was once again waived and this time claimed by the Giants. New York opted to waive him last week.

It’s worth mentioning that Taylor opted out of the 2020 season.

In 2019, Taylor appeared in five games for the Eagles and recorded seven tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.