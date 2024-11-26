Eagles Claim DE Charles Harris Off Waivers From Panthers

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles have claimed DE Charles Harris off the waiver wire.

He was cut yesterday by Carolina to make room for CB Akayleb Evans, who was claimed off the wire from the Vikings.

Harris was tied for the team lead in sacks, but the Panthers have churned the roster quite a bit this year, especially on defense.

Harris, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

Detroit brought him back on a two-year deal worth $14 million in March 2022 and he became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason before eventually joining the Panthers.

In 2024, Harris has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 21 tackles and three sacks.