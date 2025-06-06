Eagles Claim RB Keilan Robinson Off Waivers From Jaguars

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles claimed RB Keilan Robinson off of waivers from the Jaguars on Friday.

He was a fifth-round pick just last year, but the new regime in Jacksonville double-dipped at running back in this past draft, which likely squeezed out Robinson.

Robinson, 25, started his college career at Alabama before transferring to Texas. He was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,976,956 rookie contract that included a $281,956 signing bonus. Jacksonville cut him loose this week.

During his four-year college career, Robinson rushed 121 times for 796 yards (6.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 35 receptions for 332 yards and another three scores in 45 career games.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in six games for the Jaguars and returned two kickoffs for 34 yards.