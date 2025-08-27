Eagles Claimed OL Willie Lampkin Off Waivers From Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed OL Willie Lampkin off the waiver wire from the Rams, per the NFL transaction wire.

Lampkin has gained a bit of a cult following after an impressive preseason. He went undrafted this past spring because he’s dramatically below the typical size standards for NFL offensive linemen at just 5-11 and 270 pounds.

The Rams had waived him with an injury designation and he would have reverted to their injured reserve had he not been claimed, so this is another unusual aspect. Teams rarely claim players who have been waived with injury designations but it can happen.

Lampkin, 23, started his college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to North Carolina for his final two seasons. He was All-Sun Belt in his first three seasons, including first-team his final year, and was a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2024.

After not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Lampkin signed with the Rams.

During his college career, Lampkin made 52 starts at guard, left tackle and center.