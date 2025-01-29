Eagles DE Josh Sweat Expected To Draw Significant Interest If He Makes It To Free Agency

According to Jeremy Fowler, Eagles DE Josh Sweat is expected to be one of the top free agents available if he’s not re-signed by Philadelphia by March.

Fowler specifically notes Sweat has ties to the Cardinals and HC Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator for a couple of seasons in Philadelphia. Arizona needs a lot of help in the front seven.

Other teams that could be in play for pass rush help, per Fowler, include the Titans, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Buccaneers and Commanders.

Sweat, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Sweat appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.