Eagles Reportedly Willing To Take Future Pick For TE Dallas Goedert

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are believed to be willing to take picks in future drafts if they can’t swing a trade for TE Dallas Goedert involving selections in 2025.

Schultz also notes a new contract for Goedert could be part of the equation in a deal, as he’s entering the final year of his current deal.

Goedert has been openly available for several weeks now as the Eagles look to shed some money and age from the roster despite winning the Super Bowl this past year.

The Giants are one team that’s been linked but otherwise the market has been quiet. According to Josina Anderson, sources around the league believe the Eagles are holding out for at least a fourth-round pick, even if it’s in a future season.

Obviously that’s been too high an asking price for the time being. It’s also viewed as a good draft for tight ends, so it’s possible more of a market materializes for Goedert after the draft if teams miss out on potential targets.

We took a look at five potential trade destinations for Goedert earlier this offseason.

Goedert, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

Goedert is owed a base salary of just $1,255,000 for the 2025 season to go along with a $5,826,000 option and a $250,000 workout bonus.

In 2024, Goedert appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and caught 42 passes for 496 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Goedert as the news is available.