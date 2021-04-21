Eagles Decline To Name Jalen Hurts Starting QB, Will Be Open Competition

In a pre-draft press conference, new Eagles HC Nick Sirianni declined to name Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback.

Per Adam Schefter, Sirianni said he plans to have an open competition for the starting job at quarterback just like every other position.

“We’ve had the players for two days. I’m about competition,” Sirianni said via Jeff McLane.

Regardless of what Sirianni says, Hurts should be the favorite to be Philadelphia’s starter in 2021.

The Eagles traded away QB Carson Wentz this offseason after he was benched for Hurts last season. The only other player Philadelphia has added this offseason at the position is Joe Flacco.

While some had speculated the Eagles could draft a quarterback this year, their trade down from No. 6 to No. 12 would seem to make that unlikely, though not impossible.

It’s also worth noting that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie apparently wanted the team to prioritize putting pieces in place around Hurts to help him be successful over adding competition.

Hurts, 22, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract that included a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2020, Hurts appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 354 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Eagles’ quarterback situation as the news is available.