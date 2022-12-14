Eagles Designate TE Dallas Goedert To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve designated TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve.

Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert. pic.twitter.com/lG7jSZ5DSx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2022

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Eagles to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Goedert, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He’s due to make base salaries of $1 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 43 receptions on 53 targets for 544 yards (12.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.