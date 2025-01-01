Eagles Designate TE Dallas Goedert To Return

Per Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have designated TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve following a knee injury.
He is returning with the hopes that he will be fully healthy for the team’s postseason run.
Goedert, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.
In 2024, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 38 of 46 targets for 441 yards (11.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!