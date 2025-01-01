Eagles Designate TE Dallas Goedert To Return

Per Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have designated TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve following a knee injury.

He is returning with the hopes that he will be fully healthy for the team’s postseason run.

Goedert, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

In 2024, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 38 of 46 targets for 441 yards (11.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.