Eagles Designated CB Jakorian Bennett To Return, Signed G Sua Opeta To PS

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have designated CB Jakorian Bennett to return by opening his practice window.

The team is also signing veteran G Sua Opeta to their practice squad.

Bennett, 25, was a three-year starter at Maryland and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten honors in his final two years at the school.

The Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,663,594 rookie contract that includes an $823,594 signing bonus.

The Eagles acquired Bennett from the Raiders in August of 2025 in exchange for DT Thomas Booker.

In 2025, Bennett has appeared in three games for the Eagles and recorded six tackles and a pass deflection.