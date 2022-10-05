Eagles Designated OT Andre Dillard To Return, Signing K Cameron Dicker To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they are hav designated OT Andre Dillard to return from injured reserve and are signing K Cameron Dicker to their practice squad.

Dillard, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He is in the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Dillard appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and made five starts at left tackle.