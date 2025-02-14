Eagles DL Milton Williams Would ‘Love’ To Be Back IN PHI, But Wants Raise

Eagles DL Milton Williams is entering free agency this offseason after posting a strong year in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run.

Williams is due for a decent pay raise on the open market as he’s expected to be one of the top available players at his position.

While he wants to remain with the Eagles, Williams also aims to maximize his value after they finish celebrating the championship.

“Obviously, I’d love to be back in Philadelphia,” Williams said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But right now, I’m just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I’m pretty sure I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be. I’ll just put that in God’s hands.”

After seeing great success in his first four seasons, Williams named winning and a pay raise his top two requirements for where he signs.

“Just being in the right situation. Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible.”

Williams, 25, was a third-round pick to the Eagles out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.1 rookie contract through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.1 million this past year.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 24 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.