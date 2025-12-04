Eagles DT Jalen Carter Considered Week-To-Week After Undergoing Procedure On Shoulders

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Eagles DT Jalen Carter is considered week-to-week after undergoing a procedure on Monday on both shoulders.

Schefter adds Carter will miss at least Week 14, and he’s going through treatment now to get as close to 100 percent for the playoff run.

Although Schefter believes this could be a multi-week absence, putting him on injured reserve “doesn’t seem to be an option now.”

Carter, 24, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Eagles. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $21.806 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus.

The Eagles will have a fifth-year option to pick up on a Carter next year.

In 2025, Carter has appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 32 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and six passes defended.