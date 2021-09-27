Eagles Elevate OL Sua Opeta To Active Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve promoted OL Sua Opeta to their active roster for Monday’s game against the Cowboys.

Roster Move: Eagles have promoted G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster for #PHIvsDAL. pic.twitter.com/CjWgQ5iU2f — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2021

Opeta, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta has been on and off of their roster.

In 2020, Opeta was active for eight games for the Eagles and made two starts for them.