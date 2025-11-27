Eagles Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad For Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they elevated OLB Patrick Johnson and S Andre’ Sam from the practice squad for Friday’s Week 13 game.

We have elevated OLB Patrick Johnson and S Andre' Sam for tomorrow's game.

Johnson, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles out of Tulane in 2021. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Eagles waived him.

The Giants claimed Johnson and he finished out the season in New York before returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal this past offseason. He’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad this season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.