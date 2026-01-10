Eagles Elevated LS Charley Hughlett & DB Andre Sam

The Eagles announced the elevation of LS Charley Hughlett and DB Andre Sam for their first playoff matchup.

Hughlett, 35, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2012.

He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was cut loose after the 2013 draft. He has bounced around a bit with the Patriots, Jaguars, and Chiefs before the Browns signed him to their active roster in 2014.

He finished a six-year deal with Cleveland, signed back in 2017, and signed to a four-year extension through 2026 in October 2022. The Browns cut him loose last offseason, and he caught on with the Eagles.

In 2025, Hughlett appeared in eight games for the Eagles.