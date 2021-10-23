Eagles Elevating TE Richard Rodgers & S Elijah Riley

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced they are activating TE Richard Rodgers and S Elijah Riley for their upcoming game this week.

Roster Moves: Eagles have elevated S Elijah Riley and TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for #PHIvsLV. pic.twitter.com/kbWWK1r8yX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 23, 2021

Rodgers, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018.

The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million in 2019 but later released him with an injury settlement in September. From there, Rodgers joined Washington last offseason but was cut loose and returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal. Philadelphia re-signed him during training camp and later added him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 24 receptions for 345 yards (14.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.