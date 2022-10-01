Eagles Elevating WR Britain Covey & S Andre Chachere

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the elevation of WR Britain Covey and S Andre Chachere for Week 4 on Saturday.

Eagles have signed WR Britain Covey to the active roster and elevated S Andre Chachere from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/e56dtqCh4x — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2022

Chachere, 26, wound up going undrafted out of San Jose State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Texans but lasted just a few months in Houston.

From there, Chachere had brief stints with the Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers before signing on with the Colts last year. Indianapolis brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him.

Chachere signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Chachere appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 15 tackles.