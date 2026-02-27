Eagles Expected To Make Decision On A.J. Brown ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

Jeff McLane of the Inquirer reports that sources close to the Eagles expect the team to make a decision on WR A.J. Brown‘s future with the team “sooner rather than later.”

McLane notes that Eagles GM Howie Roseman will need to make a decision in the near future, considering that either retaining or trading Brown would have major implications on the team’s roster in terms of how they’ll build it out in free agency and the draft.

Roseman has maintained the importance of retaining great players.

“It’s really hard to find great players,” Roseman said last week. “I think A.J. is a great player. I think that, from my perspective, we’re looking to improve in all areas, and you don’t do that by subtracting.”

However, there have been some issues with Brown and he could command a pretty decent return in a trade, given the lack of top-tier receivers available this offseason.

A report from earlier mentioned that the Patriots are expected to be “active” in trade discussions for Brown.

Brown has had loads of trade speculation surrounding him since the deadline last season, but there wasn’t any movement on a deal as of earlier this month.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 64 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown and the Patriots as the news is available.