No Movement Yet On Any Potential A.J. Brown Trade

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, there’s no movement to report right now on a potential trade involving Eagles WR A.J. Brown, despite mountains of speculation from around the league.

Garafolo notes the speculation isn’t unfounded but he can concretely report the Eagles have not engaged in trade talks with other teams regarding Brown at this time.

He adds the team and Brown haven’t had much contact yet but the player has not requested a trade at this time either. They’re expected to discuss the future more in depth in the coming weeks.

Garafolo says he’s spoken with Brown as well, and that the receiver seems more at peace with the situation in Philadelphia with new OC Sean Mannion coming in to replace former OC Kevin Patullo. The Eagles are expected to implement a new system under Mannion that resembles more of the Shanahan/McVay coaching tree.

Should the Eagles trade Brown, they would be seeking significant draft compensation, per Garafolo, as they’d be taking a significant financial hit in the short term.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman didn’t commit one way or another when asked about Brown after the season was over, but seemed to suggest Philadelphia’s preference would be to keep him.

“It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.’s a great player,” Roseman said. “That’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the Draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer.”

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 64 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.