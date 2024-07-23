Eagles Expected To Place Rookie DB Cooper DeJean On NFI List

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Eagles are expected to place second-round DB Cooper DeJean on the active/non-football injury list for the start of training camp.

According to Fowler, DeJean is expected to miss three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles are reportedly confident in a quick recovery for DeJean.

DeJean, 21, was a two-time first-team All-Big-10 selection in his sophomore and junior seasons. He was a unanimous All-American his junior year at Iowa. He also set the single-season record at Iowa for interceptions returned for a touchdown at three.

The No. 40 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,283,618 contract that includes a $3,571,720 signing bonus and will carry a $1,687,930 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Throughout his three-year career at Iowa, DeJean appeared in 30 games for the Hawkeyes and recorded 120 total tackles, including five tackles for loss to go along with 20 passes defended, seven interceptions, and three touchdowns. He also added another touchdown on special teams as a kick returner.