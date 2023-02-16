Eagles Expected To Request Interview With Cardinals DC Vance Joseph

According to Josina Anderson, the Eagles are expected to also have interest in Cardinals DC Vance Joseph and request an interview at some point.

Joseph is under contract with Arizona but the Cardinals just hired Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as their head coach and his future with the team is up in the air.

The Broncos have also requested permission to speak with Joseph about their defensive coordinator job.

Joseph, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his two years as Broncos head coach, Joseph led the team to a record of 11-21 (34.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.