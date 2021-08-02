Eagles First-Round WR DeVonta Smith Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks With Sprained MCL

According to Adam Schefter, Eagles first-round WR DeVonta Smith is expected to miss two to three weeks with a sprained MCL.

Smith got rolled up on during practice and an MRI later revealed the extent of the damage. He’ll miss a good portion of training camp as a result.

Still, the Eagles have him listed as week-to-week on today’s injury report and don’t expect him to miss time in the regular season.

Smith, 22, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy. The Eagles took Smith with the No. 10 overall pick.

Smith is projected to sign a four-year, $20,141,390 contract with the Eagles that includes a $12,008,284 signing bonus.

The Eagles will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Lance Zierlein compares Smith to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley.

During his four-year college career at Alabama, Smith caught 235 passes for 3,965 yards receiving and 46 touchdowns to go along with six rushing yards and a touchdown. He also totaled 237 punt return yards and a touchdown.