Eagles G Brandon Brooks Announces Retirement From NFL

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles’ veteran G Brandon Brooks has announced that he is retiring from the NFL.

Earlier today, Mike Garafolo mentions that Philadelphia was restructuring Brooks’ contract in anticipation of his release from the team.

The new contract reduced his 2022 cap number from $19.4 million to $7.1 million and sets his base salary at $1.12 million, which is non-guaranteed. The team created an additional $12.38 million in salary-cap space by restructuring Brooks’ deal.

Brooks, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Texans before signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles that included $21 million guaranteed in 2016.

Brooks was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in 2019 worth $56.2 million in new money and $30 million guaranteed.

He missed the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles before initially restructuring his contract back in March of 2021.

For his career, Brooks appeared in 114 total games and started 108 times at guard with the Texans from 2012-2015 and the Eagles from 2016-2021.