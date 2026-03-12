Eagles G Landon Dickerson Agrees To Revised Contract

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles and G Landon Dickerson have reached an agreement on a revised two-year contract.

Essentially, it seems like Dickerson is accepting a pay cut, going from three years and $60 million with $17 million or so guaranteed to two years and $36 million. The 2028 year of Dickerson’s contract has been removed.

Fowler says Dickerson can still hit his previous salary with incentives in 2027. In 2026, he is now due $15.7 million.

Injuries have taken a toll on Dickerson and he contemplated retirement this offseason even though he’s still just 27 before ultimately deciding to return.

Dickerson, 27, was a second-round pick by the Eagles after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal rookie deal with the team worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762 signing bonus. He was entering the final year of the agreement when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $84 million before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Dickerson started 15 games at left guard for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 30th-best guard out of 81 qualified players.